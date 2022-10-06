Scallop (SCLP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.03 Million

Scallop (SCLP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Scallop has a total market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Scallop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scallop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scallop has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

Scallop’s launch date was October 27th, 2021. Scallop’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,887,970 tokens. Scallop’s official message board is medium.com/scallopx. Scallop’s official Twitter account is @scallopofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scallop is www.scallopx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Scallop (SCLP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Scallop has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Scallop is 0.21441802 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $448,453.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scallopx.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scallop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scallop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scallop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

