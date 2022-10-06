Scallop Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.02 Million (SCLP)

Scallop (SCLP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Scallop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001056 BTC on major exchanges. Scallop has a total market cap of $9.02 million and $2.03 million worth of Scallop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scallop has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003239 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00144974 BTC.

Scallop Profile

Scallop was first traded on October 27th, 2021. Scallop’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,887,970 tokens. Scallop’s official Twitter account is @scallopofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scallop is medium.com/scallopx. The official website for Scallop is www.scallopx.com.

Buying and Selling Scallop

According to CryptoCompare, “Scallop (SCLP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Scallop has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Scallop is 0.21441802 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $448,453.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scallopx.com.”

