Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target Cut to CHF 165

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from CHF 180 to CHF 165 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHLAF. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.13.

Schindler Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $164.35 on Monday. Schindler has a 1-year low of $150.96 and a 1-year high of $279.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.68.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

