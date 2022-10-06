Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target Cut to €140.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from €155.00 ($158.16) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBGSY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €157.00 ($160.20) to €153.00 ($156.12) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €135.00 ($137.76) to €145.00 ($147.96) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

