Scotiabank Analysts Give Metro (TSE:MRU) a C$76.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$76.00 price objective on Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$71.89.
Metro Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$70.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55. Metro has a 12-month low of C$60.59 and a 12-month high of C$73.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31.
Metro Announces Dividend
Metro Company Profile
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.
Featured Articles
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.