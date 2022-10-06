Scotiabank Analysts Give Metro (TSE:MRU) a C$76.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$76.00 price objective on Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$71.89.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$70.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55. Metro has a 12-month low of C$60.59 and a 12-month high of C$73.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

