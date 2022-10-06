Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LBLCF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.38.

OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $82.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $70.51 and a twelve month high of $95.55.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

