Scotiabank Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$66.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.83.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

TSE ATD opened at C$57.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$58.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.09. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$45.23 and a 1-year high of C$60.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.9000001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

