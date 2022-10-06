Scotiabank Reiterates C$125.00 Price Target for Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Scotiabank set a C$125.00 target price on Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$124.56.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

L stock opened at C$111.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.44. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$88.72 and a 1 year high of C$124.77.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 7.2199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total transaction of C$1,746,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$685,095.89. In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total transaction of C$1,746,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$685,095.89. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total value of C$840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,842,520. Insiders sold 44,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,901 in the last three months.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

