Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $43.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.90. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -54.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

