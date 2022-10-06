Scotty Beam (SCOTTY) One Day Volume Tops $42,960.00

Scotty Beam (SCOTTY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Scotty Beam has a total market cap of $326,225.27 and approximately $42,960.00 worth of Scotty Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scotty Beam has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scotty Beam token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scotty Beam Token Profile

Scotty Beam’s launch date was November 10th, 2021. Scotty Beam’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,958,333 tokens. Scotty Beam’s official Twitter account is @scottybeamio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scotty Beam is scottybeam.io. The official message board for Scotty Beam is scottybeam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Scotty Beam

According to CryptoCompare, “Scotty Beam (SCOTTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Scotty Beam has a current supply of 750,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Scotty Beam is 0.00131144 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $60,477.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scottybeam.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scotty Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scotty Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scotty Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

