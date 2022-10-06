Scouthub Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (HUB)

Scouthub (HUB) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Scouthub token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Scouthub has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Scouthub has a market cap of $4.15 million and $157,863.00 worth of Scouthub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scouthub Token Profile

HUB is a token. Its launch date was August 5th, 2022. Scouthub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,779,310 tokens. Scouthub’s official website is www.scouthub.io. Scouthub’s official Twitter account is @scouthub_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scouthub is medium.com/@scouthub.

Buying and Selling Scouthub

According to CryptoCompare, “Scouthub (HUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Scouthub has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Scouthub is 0.15287395 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $200,525.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scouthub.io/.”

