Scream Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges (SCREAM)

Scream (SCREAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Scream token can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00004656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scream has a market capitalization of $133,981.05 and $201,155.00 worth of Scream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scream has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

Scream Token Profile

Scream launched on July 22nd, 2021. Scream’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,440 tokens. The official message board for Scream is screamsh.medium.com. Scream’s official Twitter account is @screamdotsh and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scream’s official website is scream.sh.

Scream Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scream (SCREAM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Scream has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Scream is 0.94825665 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $227,640.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scream.sh/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scream using one of the exchanges listed above.

