Seascape Crowns Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges (CWS)

Seascape Crowns (CWS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Seascape Crowns has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $232,146.00 worth of Seascape Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seascape Crowns token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002134 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Seascape Crowns has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seascape Crowns Token Profile

CWS is a token. It was first traded on January 31st, 2021. Seascape Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,371,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Seascape Crowns is https://reddit.com/r/seascapenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seascape Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seascape Crowns’ official website is www.seascape.network.

Seascape Crowns Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seascape Crowns (CWS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seascape Crowns has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 3,370,428.017589 in circulation. The last known price of Seascape Crowns is 0.4206289 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $193,332.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.seascape.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seascape Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seascape Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seascape Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

