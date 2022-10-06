Security National Bank Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Security National Bank cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.2% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $223.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.