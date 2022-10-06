Seedling Token (SDLN) Price Reaches $0.0339 on Exchanges

Seedling Token (SDLN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Seedling Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Seedling Token has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. Seedling Token has a total market capitalization of $330,228.54 and $10,593.00 worth of Seedling Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Seedling Token Token Profile

Seedling Token’s launch date was December 29th, 2021. Seedling Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,826,804 tokens. Seedling Token’s official Twitter account is @seedlingcm. Seedling Token’s official website is www.seedling.cm. Seedling Token’s official message board is seedling-cm.medium.com.

Seedling Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Seedling Token (SDLN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Seedling Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seedling Token is 0.03309717 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,661.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.seedling.cm.”

