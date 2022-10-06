SEKUYA Trading 15.1% Lower This Week (SKUY)

SEKUYA (SKUY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. SEKUYA has a market capitalization of $186,380.45 and approximately $42,086.00 worth of SEKUYA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SEKUYA has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One SEKUYA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SEKUYA

SEKUYA’s genesis date was February 18th, 2022. SEKUYA’s total supply is 492,054,257,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,001,420,008 tokens. SEKUYA’s official Twitter account is @sekuyaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SEKUYA’s official website is sekuya.io.

Buying and Selling SEKUYA

According to CryptoCompare, “SEKUYA (SKUY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SEKUYA has a current supply of 492,054,257,707 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SEKUYA is 0.00000062 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,569.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sekuya.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEKUYA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEKUYA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEKUYA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

