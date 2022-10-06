Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) Head-To-Head Survey

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sentage and Sprott’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $2.26 million 2.79 -$1.09 million N/A N/A Sprott $164.65 million 5.53 $33.19 million $1.03 34.11

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

7.5% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sentage and Sprott, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sprott has a consensus price target of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.22%. Given Sprott’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than Sentage.

Risk & Volatility

Sentage has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Sprott 18.83% 8.95% 6.97%

Summary

Sprott beats Sentage on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

(Get Rating)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Sprott

(Get Rating)

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

