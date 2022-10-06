Sentre Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28,201.00 (SNTR)

Sentre Protocol (SNTR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Sentre Protocol has traded down 9% against the dollar. Sentre Protocol has a total market cap of $413,177.46 and $28,201.00 worth of Sentre Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentre Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,015.13 or 0.99980476 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063480 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021881 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004902 BTC.

About Sentre Protocol

Sentre Protocol (CRYPTO:SNTR) is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Sentre Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,426,974 tokens. Sentre Protocol’s official Twitter account is @sentreprotocol. Sentre Protocol’s official website is sentre.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sentre Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentre Protocol (SNTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Sentre Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sentre Protocol is 0.00237289 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,382.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sentre.io/#/.”

