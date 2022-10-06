Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SENX opened at GBX 8.60 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.63 million and a P/E ratio of 57.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. Serinus Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22.95 ($0.28).

In other Serinus Energy news, insider Jeffrey Auld acquired 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £8,820 ($10,657.32).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

