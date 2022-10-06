Shack Token Price Down 1.9% This Week (SHACK)

Shack Token (SHACK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Shack Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shack Token has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Shack Token has a total market cap of $494,860.87 and $18,587.00 worth of Shack Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Shack Token Profile

Shack Token was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Shack Token’s total supply is 1,020,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,017,153,348 tokens. The official website for Shack Token is radioshack.org. Shack Token’s official Twitter account is @radioshack.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shack Token (SHACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shack Token has a current supply of 1,020,000,002 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shack Token is 0.00045025 USD and is down -15.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $17,661.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://RadioShack.org.”

