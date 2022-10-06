Shaman King Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 (SHAMAN)

Shaman King Inu (SHAMAN) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Shaman King Inu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shaman King Inu has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Shaman King Inu has a market cap of $635,102.98 and approximately $11,136.00 worth of Shaman King Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Shaman King Inu Token Profile

Shaman King Inu was first traded on November 10th, 2021. Shaman King Inu’s total supply is 50,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,162,656,668,950,600 tokens. Shaman King Inu’s official website is www.shamantokenofficial.io. Shaman King Inu’s official Twitter account is @shamanethtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shaman King Inu is https://reddit.com/r/ShamanKingInu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shaman King Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shaman King Inu (SHAMAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shaman King Inu has a current supply of 50,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shaman King Inu is 0 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,876.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shamantokenofficial.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shaman King Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shaman King Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shaman King Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

