Sheesha Finance Polygon Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (MSHEESHA)

Sheesha Finance Polygon (MSHEESHA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Sheesha Finance Polygon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sheesha Finance Polygon has a market capitalization of $366,164.00 and approximately $9,946.00 worth of Sheesha Finance Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sheesha Finance Polygon has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sheesha Finance Polygon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Sheesha Finance Polygon Profile

Sheesha Finance Polygon’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. Sheesha Finance Polygon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,664,178 tokens. Sheesha Finance Polygon’s official Twitter account is @sheeshafinance_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sheesha Finance Polygon is www.sheeshafinance.io. The Reddit community for Sheesha Finance Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/SheeshaFinance. The official message board for Sheesha Finance Polygon is sheeshafinance-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sheesha Finance Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “Sheesha Finance Polygon (MSHEESHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Sheesha Finance Polygon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sheesha Finance Polygon is 0.0015128 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $544.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sheeshafinance.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sheesha Finance Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sheesha Finance Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sheesha Finance Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sheesha Finance Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.