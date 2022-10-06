ShibaDoge (SHIBDOGE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.47 Million

ShibaDoge (SHIBDOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One ShibaDoge token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ShibaDoge has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. ShibaDoge has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $25,132.00 worth of ShibaDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003239 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00144974 BTC.

ShibaDoge Token Profile

ShibaDoge was first traded on December 23rd, 2021. The official message board for ShibaDoge is realshibadoge.medium.com. ShibaDoge’s official website is www.realshibadoge.com. ShibaDoge’s official Twitter account is @realshibadoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ShibaDoge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ShibaDoge (SHIBDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ShibaDoge has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ShibaDoge is 0 USD and is up 36.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $101,949.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.realshibadoge.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShibaDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShibaDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShibaDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

