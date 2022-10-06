Shibaverse Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VERSE)

Shibaverse (VERSE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Shibaverse has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Shibaverse has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $11,439.00 worth of Shibaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shibaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shibaverse

Shibaverse launched on August 18th, 2021. Shibaverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,000,000 tokens. Shibaverse’s official Twitter account is @shibaverse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shibaverse’s official website is www.shibaverse.io. The official message board for Shibaverse is medium.com/@shibaverse.

Shibaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shibaverse (VERSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shibaverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shibaverse is 0.00331742 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9,263.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibaverse.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shibaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shibaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shibaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

