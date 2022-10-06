Shibking Inu Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $468,681.80 (SHIBKING)

Shibking Inu (SHIBKING) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Shibking Inu has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Shibking Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Shibking Inu has a market capitalization of $468,681.80 and $15,893.00 worth of Shibking Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Shibking Inu Profile

Shibking Inu’s genesis date was February 5th, 2022. Shibking Inu’s official website is www.shibking.io. Shibking Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibkinginudao.

Buying and Selling Shibking Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shibking Inu (SHIBKING) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shibking Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Shibking Inu is 0 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $763.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibking.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shibking Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shibking Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shibking Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

