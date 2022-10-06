Shima Enaga Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8,831.00 (SHIMA)

Shima Enaga (SHIMA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Shima Enaga has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Shima Enaga token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shima Enaga has a market cap of $241,682.58 and approximately $8,831.00 worth of Shima Enaga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shima Enaga alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

About Shima Enaga

Shima Enaga launched on September 6th, 2022. Shima Enaga’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Shima Enaga’s official website is shimaenagatoken.com. Shima Enaga’s official Twitter account is @shimaenagatoken.

Buying and Selling Shima Enaga

According to CryptoCompare, “Shima Enaga (SHIMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shima Enaga has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shima Enaga is 0.00025054 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $486.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shimaenagatoken.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shima Enaga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shima Enaga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shima Enaga using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shima Enaga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shima Enaga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.