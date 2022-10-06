Shirtum (SHI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,295.00

Shirtum (SHI) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Shirtum token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Shirtum has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Shirtum has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $14,295.00 worth of Shirtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Shirtum Profile

Shirtum was first traded on July 8th, 2021. Shirtum’s total supply is 749,491,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,137,194 tokens. Shirtum’s official Twitter account is @shirtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shirtum’s official message board is shirtum.medium.com. Shirtum’s official website is shirtum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shirtum (SHI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shirtum has a current supply of 749,491,340 with 173,823,179 in circulation. The last known price of Shirtum is 0.00674825 USD and is up 10.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $51,216.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shirtum.com/.”

