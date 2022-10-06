Shiryo Hits Market Cap of $5.68 Million (SHIRYO)

Shiryo (SHIRYO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Shiryo has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $333,619.00 worth of Shiryo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shiryo has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Shiryo token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

About Shiryo

Shiryo was first traded on November 29th, 2021. Shiryo’s total supply is 981,847,205,393,966,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,846,777,310,948,400 tokens. The Reddit community for Shiryo is https://reddit.com/r/shiryo_official. The official website for Shiryo is shiryoinu.com. The official message board for Shiryo is medium.com/@shiryo-inu. Shiryo’s official Twitter account is @shiryo_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shiryo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiryo (SHIRYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shiryo has a current supply of 981,847,205,393,966,100 with 981,846,777,310,948,350 in circulation. The last known price of Shiryo is 0 USD and is up 8.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $123,021.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shiryoinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiryo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiryo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shiryo using one of the exchanges listed above.

