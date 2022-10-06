Shitcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $58,694.19 (STC)

Shitcoin (STC) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Shitcoin has a market capitalization of $58,694.19 and $20,093.00 worth of Shitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shitcoin has traded up 157.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shitcoin Token Profile

Shitcoin (STC) is a token. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2021. Shitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,673,442 tokens. The Reddit community for Shitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/shitcoin69/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shitcoin’s official Twitter account is @shitcoin69 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shitcoin is shitcoin69.com.

Buying and Selling Shitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Shitcoin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shitcoin has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shitcoin is 0.00294375 USD and is up 19.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,569.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shitcoin69.com/.”

