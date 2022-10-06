Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €146.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) has been given a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 237.42% from the company’s current price.

SAE has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SAE stock opened at €43.27 ($44.15) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €39.14 ($39.94) and a 12-month high of €165.70 ($169.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €78.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

