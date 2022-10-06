Short Interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Increases By 7.8%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,620,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 20,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of -0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at AbCellera Biologics

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,844,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,976,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,051,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,296 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 20.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,354,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,062 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 156,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.