Short Interest in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Grows By 8.4%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh bought 17,500 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Accolade by 53.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 121.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 99,481 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Accolade by 25.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after buying an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Accolade by 48.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Accolade by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accolade Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $888.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

