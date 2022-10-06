Short Interest in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Rises By 9.3%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ARLO opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $426.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,338 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

