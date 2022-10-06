Short Interest in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Grows By 9.3%

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,390,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 13,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHNG. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,655,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,208 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 339.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 4,288,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312,627 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,561,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,248,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 29,412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,774,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $27.59.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.39 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

