Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) PT Lowered to €90.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $51.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $19.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.