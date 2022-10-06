Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($63.27) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($64.39) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

ETR:SHL opened at €45.55 ($46.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.74. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a 52-week high of €67.66 ($69.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion and a PE ratio of 27.98.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

