SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

