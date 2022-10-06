SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

