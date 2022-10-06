SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 2,016 Shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRW stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

