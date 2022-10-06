Sigyn Therapeutics (SIGY) & The Competition Financial Review

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) is one of 220 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sigyn Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sigyn Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -3,811.83% -432.46% Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors -1,544.58% -64.26% -23.37%

Risk & Volatility

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -$3.01 million -2.65 Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $82.19 million -1.04

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sigyn Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics. Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sigyn Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors 720 3151 7346 166 2.61

Sigyn Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $0.93, indicating a potential upside of 290.26%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 51.41%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sigyn Therapeutics competitors beat Sigyn Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.