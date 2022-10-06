Silo Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.73 Million (SILO)

Silo Finance (SILO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Silo Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Silo Finance has a total market cap of $4.73 million and $14,579.00 worth of Silo Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Silo Finance has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

Silo Finance Token Profile

Silo Finance was first traded on November 29th, 2021. Silo Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,741,515 tokens. Silo Finance’s official Twitter account is @silofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Silo Finance is medium.com/silo-protocol. Silo Finance’s official website is www.silo.finance.

Silo Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Silo Finance (SILO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Silo Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Silo Finance is 0.02790451 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $6,603.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.silo.finance/.”

