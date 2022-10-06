Silva Token (SILVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $66,234.00

Silva Token (SILVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Silva Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Silva Token has a market capitalization of $713,422.79 and $66,234.00 worth of Silva Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Silva Token has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

About Silva Token

Silva Token’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. Silva Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,287,876,173,005,635 tokens. The official message board for Silva Token is twitter.com/silva_token. Silva Token’s official Twitter account is @silva_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silva Token’s official website is www.silva.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Silva Token (SILVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Silva Token has a current supply of 2,000,000,000,000,000 with 1,669,960,531,442,310 in circulation. The last known price of Silva Token is 0 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $21,334.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.silva.finance/.”

