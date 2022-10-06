Simply 24-Hour Volume Hits $63,691.00 (SIMPLY)

Simply (SIMPLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Simply token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Simply has traded 54.4% higher against the dollar. Simply has a market cap of $202,763.27 and approximately $63,691.00 worth of Simply was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Simply alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

About Simply

Simply’s launch date was November 17th, 2021. The official website for Simply is simplytoken.io. Simply’s official Twitter account is @simplytoken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Simply

According to CryptoCompare, “Simply (SIMPLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simply has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Simply is 0.00405527 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://simplytoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simply directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simply should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simply using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simply and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.