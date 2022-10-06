Singularity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $990,140.20 (SGLY)

Singularity (SGLY) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Singularity token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00003115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Singularity has a market capitalization of $990,140.20 and approximately $64,256.00 worth of Singularity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Singularity has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Singularity Profile

Singularity’s launch date was November 27th, 2021. Singularity’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,585,304 tokens. Singularity’s official Twitter account is @singularitysgly and its Facebook page is accessible here. Singularity’s official website is www.singularity.gold.

Buying and Selling Singularity

According to CryptoCompare, “Singularity (SGLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Singularity has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Singularity is 0.64665629 USD and is down -11.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $55,133.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.singularity.gold.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Singularity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Singularity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Singularity using one of the exchanges listed above.

