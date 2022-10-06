SIU2022 (SIU) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $70,320.11

SIU2022 (SIU) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One SIU2022 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SIU2022 has traded down 42.7% against the dollar. SIU2022 has a market cap of $70,320.11 and $29,454.00 worth of SIU2022 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

About SIU2022

SIU2022’s launch date was July 21st, 2022. SIU2022’s total supply is 625,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,250,000 tokens. The official website for SIU2022 is siu2022.com. SIU2022’s official Twitter account is @siuuubsc.

Buying and Selling SIU2022

According to CryptoCompare, “SIU2022 (SIU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SIU2022 has a current supply of 625,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SIU2022 is 0.00023817 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://siu2022.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIU2022 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIU2022 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIU2022 using one of the exchanges listed above.

