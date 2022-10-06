Skey Network (SKEY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.27 Million

Skey Network (SKEY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Skey Network has a market cap of $3.10 million and $1.27 million worth of Skey Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skey Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Skey Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skey Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,275.56 or 0.99944699 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002087 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00063992 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021812 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Skey Network Profile

Skey Network is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2020. Skey Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 tokens. The official website for Skey Network is skey.network. The Reddit community for Skey Network is https://reddit.com/r/smartkeyplatform. Skey Network’s official Twitter account is @skeynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skey Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skey Network (SKEY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Skey Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 181,631,354 in circulation. The last known price of Skey Network is 0.01698262 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,299,950.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://skey.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skey Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skey Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skey Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skey Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skey Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.