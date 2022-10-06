SKY FRONTIER 1-Day Volume Tops $13,042.00 (GSKY)

SKY FRONTIER (GSKY) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One SKY FRONTIER token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKY FRONTIER has a market cap of $72,289.43 and $13,042.00 worth of SKY FRONTIER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SKY FRONTIER has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SKY FRONTIER Token Profile

SKY FRONTIER’s launch date was January 20th, 2022. SKY FRONTIER’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SKY FRONTIER is sky-frontier.com/index_en.html. The official message board for SKY FRONTIER is www.bigb.jp/blog. SKY FRONTIER’s official Twitter account is @skyfrontier_pr.

Buying and Selling SKY FRONTIER

According to CryptoCompare, “SKY FRONTIER (GSKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SKY FRONTIER has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SKY FRONTIER is 0 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $5,355.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky-frontier.com/index_en.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKY FRONTIER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKY FRONTIER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKY FRONTIER using one of the exchanges listed above.

