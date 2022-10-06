Skyrim Finance (SKYRIM) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

Skyrim Finance (SKYRIM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Skyrim Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Skyrim Finance has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar. Skyrim Finance has a total market capitalization of $75,335.89 and approximately $16,935.00 worth of Skyrim Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

Skyrim Finance Profile

Skyrim Finance’s genesis date was August 17th, 2021. Skyrim Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,300,000 tokens. The official message board for Skyrim Finance is skyrimfinance.medium.com. The official website for Skyrim Finance is skyrim.finance. Skyrim Finance’s official Twitter account is @skyrimfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skyrim Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skyrim Finance (SKYRIM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Skyrim Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of Skyrim Finance is 0.00374266 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8,201.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://skyrim.finance/.”

