Slime Royale Cupid Essence Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (SCE)

Slime Royale Cupid Essence (SCE) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Slime Royale Cupid Essence has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Slime Royale Cupid Essence has a market cap of $491,089.53 and $10,657.00 worth of Slime Royale Cupid Essence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Slime Royale Cupid Essence token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

About Slime Royale Cupid Essence

Slime Royale Cupid Essence was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Slime Royale Cupid Essence’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,066,468 tokens. Slime Royale Cupid Essence’s official Twitter account is @slimeroyale and its Facebook page is accessible here. Slime Royale Cupid Essence’s official website is slimeroyale.com.

Buying and Selling Slime Royale Cupid Essence

According to CryptoCompare, "Slime Royale Cupid Essence (SCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Slime Royale Cupid Essence has a current supply of 25,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Slime Royale Cupid Essence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Slime Royale Cupid Essence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Slime Royale Cupid Essence using one of the exchanges listed above.

