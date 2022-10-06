Slime Royale Cupid Essence Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (SCE)

Slime Royale Cupid Essence (SCE) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Slime Royale Cupid Essence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Slime Royale Cupid Essence has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Slime Royale Cupid Essence has a total market cap of $490,342.32 and approximately $10,657.00 worth of Slime Royale Cupid Essence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Slime Royale Cupid Essence Token Profile

Slime Royale Cupid Essence’s launch date was December 31st, 2021. Slime Royale Cupid Essence’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,066,468 tokens. Slime Royale Cupid Essence’s official Twitter account is @slimeroyale and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Slime Royale Cupid Essence is slimeroyale.com.

Slime Royale Cupid Essence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Slime Royale Cupid Essence (SCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Slime Royale Cupid Essence has a current supply of 25,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Slime Royale Cupid Essence is 0.0050014 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,829.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://slimeroyale.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Slime Royale Cupid Essence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Slime Royale Cupid Essence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Slime Royale Cupid Essence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

